Ministry of Communication supports UG with 2,000 laptops for OMCP

The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technologies and Innovation has presented 2,000 laptops to the University of Ghana (UG) to support the implementation of the One Million Coders Programme (OMCP), a flagship government initiative.

The latest donation brings the total number of laptops supplied to the university to 2,500, following an earlier consignment of 500 laptops.

The OMCP is designed to equip young Ghanaians with practical skills in coding, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, software development and data analytics.

Presenting the laptops at a brief ceremony in Accra on Tuesday, the Minister of Communication, Digital Technologies and Innovation, Mr Samuel Nartey George, described the programme as a key initiative under President John Dramani Mahama aimed at building a digitally skilled workforce capable of driving innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth.

He commended the University of Ghana for integrating the programme into its academic curriculum, noting that the move demonstrated a strong recognition of digital literacy and AI competence as essential skills, alongside literacy and numeracy.

Mr George disclosed that four other public universities had expressed interest in adopting a similar approach.

He explained that Artificial Intelligence was rapidly transforming education, business and public service delivery, making digital skills indispensable across all professions.

He, therefore, urged students to use the laptops to develop innovative solutions and businesses, rather than merely consume online content.

The minister further announced that the ministry was collaborating with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, as well as the Ghana Federation of Persons with Disabilities, to train 50,000 persons with disabilities under the programme.

He said the University of Ghana would serve as one of the implementing institutions.

Mr George pledged continued government support and called on technology companies, telecommunications operators, financial institutions and other private sector organisations to support the initiative through internships, mentorships, scholarships, equipment and employment opportunities.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, expressed appreciation to the government.

He described the gesture as a significant investment in the future of students and the country’s digital transformation agenda.

She stated that the programme aligned with the university’s strategic objective of delivering technology-enabled education and improving graduate employability.

According to her, the university had incorporated four certifications under the programme, Prompting Essentials, AI Essentials, AI Professional and Digital Literacy into its curriculum.

Professor Amfo encouraged students to take full advantage of the opportunity by applying the skills acquired to solve real-world problems and contribute meaningfully to national development.

A member of the OMCP implementation committee, Professor Isaac Wiafe, noted that despite initial scepticism, the programme was gradually transforming technology education in the country.

He added that the first batch of laptops had already been distributed to the School of Engineering, the City Campus and the Department of Mathematics to ensure wider access for students.

EUGENE KWAME AMPIAW&HILDA NSAMI

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