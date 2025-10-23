Ministry of education probes alleged bribery in school placement process

The Ministry of Education has launched urgent investigations into allegations of bribery linked to the ongoing school placement process.

This follows media reports quoting the Member of Parliament for Akrofuom, Joseph Azumah, who claimed that a resident approached him for help in securing school admission and later returned with proof of having paid GH¢30,000 to secure the placement.

“Someone who knew I was an MP came to me at Community 16, where I live, and asked me to help their child gain admission to a certain school. Within a week, the person came back with evidence showing that they had paid GH¢30,000 to secure the placement. Why are we doing this to ourselves?,” the MP was quoted as saying.

In a statement issued on October 22, 2025, and signed by Dr. Clement Apaak, Deputy Minister for Education, the Ministry described the allegations as serious and worrying. It said the Minister for Education has met with National Security and referred the matter for urgent and thorough investigation.

The Ministry mentioned that similar concerns had earlier been raised by Mr. Richard Asamoah Mensah, Secretary of the Construction and Building Workers’ Union of the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

The statement assured the public that the Ministry was committed to upholding integrity, transparency, and fairness in the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

It warned that anyone found guilty of bribery, extortion, or manipulation of the system would face the full force of the law.

The Ministry further called on Joseph Azumah, Mr. Richard Asamoah Mensah, and other individuals with credible information to cooperate with investigators to ensure accountability.

According to the Ministry, it remains firm in its commitment to protect the integrity of the placement process and to make sure that access to secondary education in Ghana remains free, fair, and based on merit.

By: Jacob Aggrey