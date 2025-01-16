Minority Caucus directs members to boycott ORAL

The Minority Caucus in Parlia­ment has directed its members not to cooperate with members of the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) led by Member of Parlia­ment (MP) for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The directive comes amidst concerns that the ORAL team’s operations were unconstitutional and aimed at harassing former government officials.

Speaking on behalf of the caucus, the MP for Suame, Mr John Darko, said the ORAL team’s activities are not only unconstitu­tional but also ones that under­mine the rule of law.

He expressed concerns that the team’s actions were “putting the police, Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), and Special Prosecutor out of business.”

Mr Darko also said the justifi­cation of ORAL’s operations by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice designate, Dr Dominic Ayine, who is also a law professor, was alrming.

“Boycott any invitations from the ORAL team, emphasising that they will not be part of any uncon­stitutional activities.

Darko warned that the ORAL team’s actions were a form of persecution targeted at former government officials, citing instances where the team had entered homes, seized vehicles, and taken over lands from individuals who had legally acquired them.

The ORAL team has been at the centre of controversy in recent times, with some criticising its operations as partisan and targeted at former government officials.

The Minority Caucus’s decision to boycott the team’s requests is likely to escalate the controver­sy surrounding the Oral team’s activities.

As the controversy surround­ing the ORAL team continues to unfold, one thing is clear, the Minority Caucus will not stand idly by while what they perceive as un­constitutional activities take place.

Meanwhile opinions are divided on the constitutionality of ORAL as some say it was just a tool to settle personal score, while others believe it was in the right direction as the time had come to combat corruption in the country.

BY RAYMOND

APPIAH-AMPONSAH