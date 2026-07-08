Minority demands Attorney General’s resignation over GH¢350 million flood relief release

The Minority in Parliament has called for the immediate resignation or dismissal of the Attorney General, accusing him of incompetence over the release of GH¢350 million from the Contingency Fund for flood relief.

Addressing the media today in Parliament, the Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei alleged that the release of the money breached legal procedures because there were ongoing garnishee proceedings involving the Contingency Fund.

According to her, the Attorney General directed the Governor of the Bank of Ghana to allow the funds to be released despite the pending court process.

“The Attorney General’s letter speaks for itself. It directed the Governor of the Bank of Ghana to give effect to the release of funds from the Contingency Fund notwithstanding the pending garnishee proceedings. Yet the Ministry of Finance subsequently announced that the GH¢350 million had been released,” she stated.

Mrs. Appiagyei argued that the Attorney General’s actions showed incompetence and undermined due legal process.

She said the Minority believes the Attorney General should either resign or be dismissed over the matter.

The Minority maintains that public funds must be managed in accordance with the law and has called for accountability over the release of the money.

By: Jacob Aggrey