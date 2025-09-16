Mion MP launches GH¢400,000 Zaabuni Educational Endowment Fund

The Member of Parliament for Mion Constituency in the Northern Region, Alhaji Misbawu Adam Mahama, on Sunday launched GH¢400,000 Zaabuni Educational Endowment Fund to support needy but bril­liant students in the area.

The fund would be spread for four years to provide financial support for tertiary students studying different programmes at various universities across the country.

At a short ceremony to launch the Zaabuni Educational En­dowment Fund here at Sang, the district capital of Mion, the MP said it designed to reduce the alarming rate of school dropouts in the constituency.

0ne hundred students re­ceived GH¢1,000 each to settle their school fees and the initiative was first of its kind since the cre­ation of the district in 2012.

Alhaji Mahama was optimis­tic that the fund would ease the financial burden of some of the parents who could not afford to pay the school fees of the children to further their education at the tertiary level

He stated that the establishment of the fund would go a long way to provide more scholarship sup­port to students within Mion and its surrounding communities.

Additionally, Alhaji Maha­ma noted that when he shown interest to contest the Mion seat, a research findings had shown him that a number of young girls and boys of school-going age were at homes due to the inability of their parents to pay their schools.

“I made a pledge to myself that I would introduce an education fund when given the nod as MP and named it Zaabuni, which means everyone’s property.”

“Today, I am MP for Mion Constituency and am fulfilling my promise by the establishing the Zaabuni Educational Endow­

ment Fund to support vulnerable children to go back to school to studying hard to excel to come back to serve their noble constitu­ency,” he added.

Moreover, he stated that when he assumed office as MP for the area about 9 months ago, he had been able to support the Dis­trict Education office to ensure smooth operations.

Emphasising on the importance of education, Alhaji Mahama said education was as one of his top­most priority in the constituency, adding that without education he would not have had the oppor­tunity to become the MP for the area.

He said education remained the pillar of every society today to uplift the image of individuals and communities to break away from the cycle of poverty and pave way for a brighter future.

The Chief of Sakpe, Sakpe-Naa Alabira Ibrahim, mentioned that the establishment of the fund came at the right time to secure the future of every child, re­gardless of their socio-economic status in the constituency.

He said the fund would bring hope to struggling families and reduces the pressure on them, and advised parents to pray for the good health of the MP to champi­on more development of the area.

A beneficiary of the fund, Miss Musah Abidatu, thanked the MP for the support and said they would not disappoint him, but they would rather work hard to achieve their academic success.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, SANG

