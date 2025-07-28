MMDCEs urged to work towards development
The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Ali Adolf John Mburidiba, has called upon the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) within the region to work collaboratively, setting aside their personal differences, unite as a team and promote development in their respective districts.
He stated that when they collaborate as a unified family, it could lead them to achieve the necessary development they seek to serve their community effectively.
He was speaking at his first meeting with the MMDCES and their Coordinating Directors (MMDCDs) in Tamale on Friday to deepen cooperation with them.
The minister told them to focus on strategies and initiatives that could respond directly to the developmental needs of the grassroots.
He added that without collaboration with key development stakeholders, it would be difficult for them to get the required development they need for their people.
Additionally, he noted that it was time they built a strong inter-district collaboration to ensure that they get connected to every part of the country to help get development to their areas.
FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, TAMALE