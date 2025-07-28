MMDCEs urged to work towards development

The North­ern Regional Minister, Mr Ali Adolf John Mbu­ridiba, has called upon the Metropoli­tan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMD­CEs) within the region to work collaboratively, setting aside their personal differ­ences, unite as a team and promote development in their respective districts.

He stated that when they collaborate as a unified family, it could lead them to achieve the necessary devel­opment they seek to serve their community effectively.

He was speaking at his first meeting with the MMDCES and their Coor­dinating Directors (MMD­CDs) in Tamale on Friday to deepen cooperation with them.

The minister told them to focus on strategies and initiatives that could respond directly to the developmen­tal needs of the grassroots.

He added that without collaboration with key development stakeholders, it would be difficult for them to get the required devel­opment they need for their people.

Additionally, he noted that it was time they built a strong inter-district collab­oration to ensure that they get connected to every part of the country to help get development to their areas.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, TAMALE