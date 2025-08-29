MoGCSP extends urgent support to victims of land dispute clashes

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has provided relief to families displaced by violent land dispute clashes in Gbenyiri in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region.

The conflict, which occurred on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, left several people dead and forced many women, children, and households to seek refuge at a temporary camp managed by the Ghana Red Cross at the Sawla District Police Headquarters.

Leading the delegation, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, distributed cooked meals and water to the victims and assured them of government’s continued support.

She said the Ministry would activate emergency interventions under the Social Protection Act, including food relief, psychosocial services, and protection measures to safeguard the vulnerable.

The Minister emphasised government’s commitment to restoring dignity and hope to affected families, stressing that women, children, and the elderly must not bear the heaviest burden of conflict.

She expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for prioritizing vulnerable populations and commended the Ghana School Feeding Secretariat and its caterers for mobilizing meals quickly for the displaced.

As part of her mission, Dr. Lartey, accompanied by the Savannah Regional Minister, paid a courtesy call on the Sawlawura to strengthen collaboration with traditional and regional authorities.

She urged calm, encouraging all parties to resolve the conflict peacefully through dialogue.

The Ministry is working with the Savannah Regional Security Council (REGSEC), NADMO, the Ghana Red Cross, and other partners to ensure continuous delivery of food, shelter, and essential services until normalcy is restored.

By: Jacob Aggrey