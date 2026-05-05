MoGCSP rallies support for Ghana’s UNCRD nominee

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey has reaffirmed Government’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s campaign for election onto the Expert Committee of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The assurance was given when Ghana’s nominee to the UNCRPD Expert Committee Ms. Mawunyo Kuma Yakor-Dagbah together with officials from the disability community and key stakeholders paid a courtesy call on the Minister to discuss Ghana’s campaign strategy and the way forward ahead of the international engagement process.

The meeting brought together representatives from the Ghana Federation of Disability, the National Council on Persons with Disabilities among others.

Speaking during the engagement, Ms. Mawunyo Kuma Yakor-Dagbah expressed appreciation to the Minister and the Ministry for the support and encouragement shown towards her nomination.

She noted that the visit was intended to formally engage the Ministry on the campaign process, discuss strategic coordination and explore ways of strengthening Ghana’s bid at the international level.

She emphasised the importance of collaboration to ensure a successful campaign and eventual election onto the UNCRPD Expert Committee.

The Minister on her part congratulated Ms. Mawunyo Kuma Yakor-Dagbah on her nomination and assured the delegation of Government’s readiness to support the process through the necessary diplomatic and institutional channels.

The Minister underscored the significance of Ghana securing representation on the UNCRPD Expert Committee noting that it would further strengthen the county’s voice in global disability rights governance and reinforce ongoing national efforts towards inclusion and social protection.

Discussion during the meeting also focused on international campaign engagements, stakeholder coordination and strategies to enhance visibility and support for Ghana’s candidature ahead of the election.