Mohammed Tahiru Nambe to Mrs Rejoice Acolor (middle) speaking at the programme
The government has been urged to invest more in digital infrastructure in order to improve internet accessibility in the country.
According to the Ghana Civil Society Organisations Consortium, investment in digital infrastructure was crucial to bridge the technology gap between the rural and urban communities and foster digital inclusion.
A communique issued by the Ghana Civil Society Organisations Consortium yesterday after its one-day forum and copied to the Ghanaian Times, indicated that expanding digital infrastructure would also enhance access to healthcare, education and innovation.
Dubbed; ‘The Safeguarding Youth Digital Inclusion Civil Society Organisation Forum,’ the programme was held at the Africana Conference Centre at Madina, in Accra.
The communique indicated that there was the need for digital inclusion among Ghanaians, especially the youth.
It emphasised the need for young people to have access to digital infrastructure, digital literacy programmes and opportunities in order to thrive in the growing digital economy.
“By investing in nationwide broadband expansion projects and subsidising data plans and devices, the government can ensure that more citizens have access to digital tools, “the communique said.
Additionally, it highlighted that government-led digital literacy campaigns could equip Ghanaians with the necessary skills to navigate and benefit from digital technologies effectively.
The communique further stated that affordable data plans were crucial in ensuring that digital inclusion was not limited to those with higher income.
The statement said digital exclusion could lead to the marginalisation of vulnerable groups, thereby leading to inequality and the disability to participate in the democratic process.
In rural areas, it noted, digital inclusion could improve access to healthcare through telemedicine, enable remote learning for students, and provide farmers with vital information on weather patterns.
“By overcoming barriers to digital access, these communities can better integrate into the national economy and reduce socio-economic disparities, “the communique added.
Moreover, it noted that investment in affordable data plans nationwide and broadband expansion projects could ensure that more citizens have access to digital tools.
This affordability, the statement indicated, could lead to increased access to education and economic opportunities.
“Continued investments in digital infrastructure, such as broadband expansion and 5G deployment, will improve internet connectivity and access across Ghana,” the communique explained.
BY TIMES REPORTER