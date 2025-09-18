Monday, September 22 declared public holiday for Founder’s Day

The Ministry of the Interior has announced that Monday, September 22, 2025, will be observed as an additional public holiday across Ghana.

This follows the fact that Founder’s Day, which is marked on September 21 every year, falls on a Sunday this year.

By law, when a statutory public holiday falls on a Sunday, the next weekday is declared a holiday.

According to the Ministry, President John Dramani Mahama has signed an Executive Instrument to make Monday, September 22, 2025, a public holiday under the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601), as amended.

The Ministry urged the general public to take note and observe the day accordingly.

By: Jacob Aggrey