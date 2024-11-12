Moscow targeted as Ukraine and Russia trade huge drone attacks

Russia and Ukraine have carried out their largest drone attacks against each other since the start of the war.

Russia’s defence ministry said it intercepted 84 Ukrainian drones over six regions, including some approaching Moscow, which forced flights to be diverted from three of the capital’s major airports.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 145 drones towards every part of the country on Sat­urday night, with most shot down.

The barrages come amid ex­pectations that US president-elect Donald Trump may put pressure on both sides to end the conflict.

Ukraine’s attempted strike on Moscow was also its biggest attack on the capital since the war began, and was described as “massive” by the region’s governor.

Most of the drones were downed in the Ramenskoye, Kolomna and Domodedovo dis­tricts, officials said.

In Ramenskoye, south-west of Moscow, five people were injured and four houses caught fire due to falling debris, the Russian Ministry of Defense said. It added that 34 drones had been shot down over the town.

In September, a woman was killed in a drone attack that hit Ramenskoye. In May last year, two drones were destroyed near the Kremlin in central Moscow and there were several drone attacks on the Moscow City business district.

