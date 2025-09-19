MPs advocate regular funding for waste management

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Sanitation and Water Resources has strongly advo­cated a dedicated funding source to tackle the coun­try’s persistent sanitation challeng­es, ensuring reliable payments to private sector service providers.

The Committee’s Chairman, Mr John Kwabena Oti Bless, empha­sised that a permanent funding mechanism was essential because “waste generation is a daily prob­lem.”

He added that with a dedicated funding source, the government would be able to pay service providers in the sanitation sector promptly, including clearing its out­standing debts to Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

Mr Oti Bless made the com­ments after leading a tour of Zoomlion’s waste treatment facilities in Tamale including the Integrated Recycling and Com­post Plant (IRECOP), Wastewater Treatment Plant and Medical Waste Services Limited, all located on the same premises at Gbalahi on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

“Across the world, there is always a funding mechanism for sanitation. Without funding, how do you pay service providers? That is the challenge we face as a coun­try, and all stakeholders, including the media, must work together on this,” he stated.

He praised Zoomlion’s oper­ations in the Northern Region, stating that the sanitation situation would be worse without the avail­ability of the company’s facilities and men.

Against this background, he urged the government to provide incentives for Ghanaian businesses that invest in impactful environ­mental projects, noting that the government cannot handle the challenges alone.

“It’s a very important facility. We’ve learned they are now in talks with Jospong to set up a similar facility in Burkina Faso. That shows how crucial this is,” he said, refer­encing a recent visit by a Burkinabé delegation to a Zoomlion plant in Kumasi.

He reiterated that sanitation is primarily private-sector driven and called for stronger collaboration between the government and companies. He also highlighted the need for a public attitudinal shift, urging citizens to stop indiscrim­inate dumping and use provided waste bins.

The tour included Ranking Member, Mr Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo and members Bismark Nyarko Tetteh, Joseph Azumah, and Fatahiya Abdul Aziz.

