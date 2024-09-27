MTN GFA Awards 2024 set for October 19

The MTN Ghana Football Association (GFA) Awards 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, October 19, at the Dr Kofi Ohene Konadu auditorium of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA).

The highly anticipated event will celebrate excellence in Ghana football, recognising outstanding achievements across various categories.

A significant development for this year’s Awards is the title sponsorship of the ceremony by telecommunications giants, MTN, who are partnering the Football Association to deliver a memorable experience to Ghanaian football enthusiasts.

According to an FA statement, the Awards will honour top performers from the Ghana Premier League, Women’s Premier League, Division One League, Men and Women’s FA Cup, the regional juvenile leagues and the various divisional leagues in the regions.

In addition, honours will be presented to the best performing referees, promising young players, and other notable contributors to the sport in the 2023/24 football season.

This marks the second edition of the GFA Awards, with the inaugural ceremony also being held last year at the UPSA.

The event continues to grow in stature as it is structured to reward the hard work and dedication of those who contribute to the development and success of football in Ghana. –Ghanafa.org