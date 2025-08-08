MTN Ghana equips young girls with ICT skills

MTN Ghana has reaf­firmed its unwavering commitment to digital inclusion and female empower­ment with continued investment towards the National Girls-in-ICT Initiative.

The Girls in ICT programme is a Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innova­tions flagship programme aimed at equipping young Ghanaian girls and their teachers with essential ICT/digital skills for the future.

The initiative has trained over 13,000 girls and 1,300 teachers across 11 regions of Ghana, including North-East, West­ern-North, Ahafo, Bono-East, Bono, Savannah, Northern, East­ern, Greater Accra, Ashanti and Volta Regions.

Participants have gained practical skills in coding, website design, game development and animation.

Speaking at the climax of the Volta Region edition, the Chief Corporate Services and Sustain­ability Officer at MTN Ghana, Adwoa Wiafe, emphasised the strategic role of the initiative in shaping Ghana’s future work­force.

She said, “At MTN, we believe in inclusivity, empowering girls, the differently abled and all who deserve a chance. We are not just investing in words but in action. We want to make sure every Gha­naian child, especially girls, can access hands-on, practical ICT education. The future belongs to those with digital skills. It’s not a luxury anymore it’s a necessity.”

“Our CEO, Stephen Blewett always says the next big thing must come from Africa. We are here to help make that happen, by providing the skills, the tools and the platform,” she added.

In celebration of its 25th An­niversary in 2021, MTN Ghana initially committed GH¢ 10 mil­lion over three years to support the Ministry in implementing the Girls-in-ICT programme.

That investment has since grown to GH¢ 17.6 million between 2021 and 2025, making MTN one of the most significant contributors to Ghana’s digital empowerment agenda.

The Volta Region event is one of three regional events planned for 2025, with upcoming editions slated for the Upper East and Upper West regions.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Communication, Digital Tech­nology and Innovations is taking steps to establish a Trust Fund to sustain and expand the initiative’s reach.

MTN Ghana’s support for the initiative falls in line with the company’s vision to lead the de­livery of a bold new digital world and its core beliefs that everyone deserves the benefits of a mod­ern, connected life.

“It also forms part of its diversity and Inclusion program. MTN Ghana will continue to lead the charge in bridging Ghana’s digital divide and is committed to empowering the next generation of female digital leaders,” she said.

BY TIMES REPORTER