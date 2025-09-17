MTN launches promo to reward loyal MoMo customers

MTN Ghana has launched a new promotion to re­ward loyal customers of its Mobile Money (MoMo) service.

The initiative, dubbed “Still Me Nsa Aka”, which runs from Sep­tember 15, 2025, until December 15, 2025, is being organised under the supervision of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) through its Caritas Lottery Platform.

The campaign will see custom­ers win daily, weekly, and monthly prizes, with the ultimate winner walking away with a cash prize of GH¢100,000.

Speaking at the launch in Accra on Monday, the Chief Technology and Service Delivery Officer of MobileMoney Limited, Mr Charles Asamoah Assah, said the promo was designed to celebrate customer loyalty and encourage wider use of the MoMo App.

“It is my pleasure to launch the “Me Nsa Aka” promotion that aims at encouraging and rewarding customers to use the digital plat­form the MoMo app to undertake their transactions,” he said.

He explained that MoMo had grown over the years from a simple money transfer service into “Ghana’s leading digital financial platform” that millions of Gha­naians rely on to send and receive money, pay bills, shop, save, insure, and invest.

“At MobileMoney Limited, our mission has always been clear: to make financial services accessible, simple, and rewarding for every­one. This promotion is not only about rewarding loyalty, but also about strengthening trust, deepen­ing adoption of the MoMo App, and making digital finance simpler and more rewarding for everyone,” Mr Assah added.

Highlighting the app’s benefits, he noted that while many transac­tions had traditionally been done via USSD, the MoMo App now provide customers with greater convenience, enhanced securi­ty through biometric login, and access to a wide range of financial services.

“This app represents a sig­nificant milestone in our journey to harness the power of digital innovation to strengthen Ghana’s financial ecosystem and accelerate financial inclusion,” he said, urging all MoMo customers to download and transact through the app to qualify for the promotion.

Beyond customer rewards, Mr Assah said MobileMoney Lim­ited was committed to building a shared digital future through partnerships.

“We collaborate with banks, financial service providers, insur­ance companies, the Ghana Stock Exchange, and other ecosystem players. Inclusion for us is not just a target, it is a responsibility,” he stressed.

He further noted that special attention was being paid to sup­porting women and underserved communities, adding that “every­one, whether in a market hub, a rural community, or a growing business, deserves access to finan­cial tools that improve their lives and livelihoods.”

On fraud prevention, he as­sured customers of strong security measures and urged them to be vigilant.

“For this promotion, custom­ers should only look out for calls from our official line 0244300000. We remind customers of the three golden rules: do not share your PIN; do not allow others to do transactions on your behalf; and do not engage in conversations about your wallet,” he cautioned.

The Senior Manager of Corporate Communications at MTN Ghana, Mrs Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, described the promotion as an opportunity to “celebrate our customers, recognise their loyalty, and invite many more people to experience the endless possibilities that come with using the MoMo App.”

She said MoMo had become “more than a mobile wallet” but a trusted companion helping fami­lies, enabling traders, and expand­ing access to financial services.

“This promo is our way of saying thank you while also en­couraging more people to enjoy the simplicity, safety, and rewards of going digital with MoMo,” she said.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE

