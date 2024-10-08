Multiple injuries after school bus crash in County Down

A double-decker school bus carrying more than 60 passengers has crashed in county Down.

The Northern Ireland Am­bulance Service (NIAS) has declared it a “major incident”.

Police and emergency services are currently at the scene at Ballyblack Road East in New­townards.

The double-decker bus was carrying more that 60 passengers, over 50 have minor injuries and eight are being treated for more significant injuries at the scene.

BBC News NI understands the majority of those onboard are pupils from Strangford College.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) have deployed five fire appliances and a specialist team are at the scene of a “collision involving an over­turned bus”.

Pictures on social media show the vehicle on its side in a field having left the road.

The road is closed and motor­ists are asked to avoid the area.

DUP MP for Strangford, Jim Shannon said: “Our thanks go to the police service, the NIFRS, the ambulance service, as well as the air ambulance.”

“We are unsure of the scale, however the fear is palpable,” he added.

“Thoughts and prayers will be with parents and children during this uncertainty.”

Speaking to BBC Radio Ul­ster’s Evening Extra programme, UUP councillor Peter Wray said: “As well as the people who are directly affected, it can also cause some distress for other pupils or other people who have seen this incident and have been distressed by it.”

