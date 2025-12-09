Muslim Scholars, Imams urged to spread cancer awareness messages

A Paediatric Nurse Specialist, Dr Mariam Sulemana, has urged Muslim Scholars and Imams to use the Khutbah (Friday Sermon) to spread information in order to raise public awareness on early detection and management of cancerous disease.

She observed that Imams had influence over their congregations and simple messages through the Khutbah could make impact in cancer awareness campaigns in the communities.

She was speaking at a Cancer Awareness forum jointly organised by the Alfattahu Foundation For Youth and Girl Child Education in collaboration with the Saudi Arabia Embassy and Aiders Hub Foundation in Accra on Sunday.

The Paediatric Nurse Specialist emphasised that screening and early diagnoses were key to cancer prevention, noting that breast cancer, the leading cancer cases in the country, was much easier to treat, adding that survival rates were much higher when identified in the early stages.

Cancer is on the rise in Ghana with estimated 27,385 cases reported annually and breast, prostate, liver and kidney cases follow in that order of occurrence. Public awareness creation has stepped up in the country to encourage early detection and prevention, through regular screening in the population.

Breast cancer occurs when abnormal breast cells grow out of control and form a tumor. It can start early in any part of one or both breasts.

Dr Sulemana advised women to cultivate the habit of regular breast cancer examination and similarly urged men to start prostate cancer screening at age 40 for early detection and intervention.

Dr Abdul-Rahman Al-Hassan, a Medical Officer at the University of Ghana Hospital and Executive Director of Aiders Hub Foundation, indicated that healthy lifestyle choices might help cancer prevention, adding that, “this includes good nutrition, regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, getting enough rest, regular health check-ups and avoidance of smoking.”

He said it was usually not possible to know exactly why one person develops breast cancer and another does not, highlighting that research had shown that certain risk factors like genetic, age, poor diet, obesity, and sedentary lifestyles may increase a person’s chances of developing it.

A representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Ghana, Sheikh Yahaya Tuntunba, explained that cancer was a challenge that respected no boundaries and required collaboration that transcended borders, emphasising that the Saudi government continued to support initiatives in the country to promote early screening, awareness creation and improved access to healthcare services, with the commitment to safeguarding human life and advancing public health.

“Today’s event is a reflection of that commitment, and demonstration of the strong and friendly relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the people of Ghana to address health challenges,” he added.

The founder and Executive Director of Alfattahu Foundation, Sheikh Hamid Mohammed Ibrahim, reiterated the need to use Friday sermons in the Mosque to deliver messages to the congregation to effect change in the people for better health outcomes.

BY ALHAJI SALIFU ABDULRAHAMAN

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q