Muslim women urged to aspire beyond limitations

The 2025 Grand Tafseer was on Saturday climaxed in Accra with a call on Muslim women to aspire beyond limitations imposed by societal expectations.

In the Islamic context, ‘Taf­seer’ refers to the commentary of the Quran, aiming to provide explanation, interpretation, and context for understanding God’s will.

Speaking at the event, the Founder and Convener of the Al­liance for Women in Media Africa (AWMA), Hajia Shamima Muslim, who chaired the programme, said individuals’ aspiration was limited to the people they saw within their communities, explaining that the profession of a person is exposed to tend to influence their career choices.

She, therefore, urged parents and guidance to endeavour to in­stil the spirit of aspiration in their children, especially females.

The event, which was organ­ised by the Islamic Charity Centre for Women Orientation (CCWO) under the theme: ‘Modesty and Righteousness as Essential Compo­nents of Human Dignity,’ brought together hundreds of Muslim women across the country to promote Islamic teachings, spiritual reflection, and community engage­ment.

“Let us pray about our

faith and to understand that Islam can never be a hindrance to the as­pirations of Muslim women in any society that they find themselves,” Hajia Muslim stated.

Hajia Muslim, who doubles as the Deputy Presidential Spokesper­son, also emphasised the impor­tance of acquiring education and knowledge in Islam, highlighting the need for Muslim women to be educated.

Citing examples of suc­cessful Muslim women in various fields, she encouraged them to strive for excellence and never let their faith be a hindrance to their aspirations.

She further noted that education was essential for personal growth and community development, as well as the advancement of society, urging the women to acquire knowl­edge, not only in secular fields but also in Islamic studies.

Emphasising the importance of authenticity and representation in the secular community, she also encouraged them to participate in leadership roles, build their confi­dence, and learn public speaking skills.

Moreover, Hajia Muslim re­minded Muslim women that Islam should not be a barrier to participa­tion in secular society, but rather a source of strength and guidance.

As social media continues to shape the social life of commu­nities, she advised the women to defy all the distractions, pressures, and expectations that came with it, but should rather remain true to their identity as Muslim women.

The Deputy Chief of Staff of Administration at the Presidency, Mrs Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, as­sured CCWO of the government’s commitment and support, includ­ing collaborating with the centre in the expansion of their school.

The representative of CCWO, Hawa Abdulai, in a speech, said through educational programmes and activities, the centre has empowered thousands of women, equipping them with practical skills such as entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

The centre, among other notable milestones, she stressed, had established a basic school for children and provided vocational training for women.

Looking ahead, the centre she said planned to establish an Islamic senior high school, a fully licensed Islamic orphanage, and a permanent Islamic vocational school.

To realise these goals, she called on stakeholders, including government agencies, corporate organisations, and community leaders, to collaborate and support their efforts to empower Muslim women and children.

BY CYNTHIA ASAMPANA