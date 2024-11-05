My govt will stabilise economy, reduce exchange rate below GH¢5 – Alan

The Presidential Candi­date of the Movement for Change, Mr Alan Kyere­maten, has pledged to stabilise the economy and reduce the exchange rate to below GH¢5 if elected President.

During his mega victory walk in the Greater Accra Region, on Saturday, Mr Kyerematen voiced his dismay over the current eco­nomic challenges, emphasising his commitment to an economic trans­formation that would address the country’s inflation and exchange rate struggles.

“The exchange rate is currently almost $1=GH¢17, and that is un­acceptable,” he stated that pledg­ing to overhaul the economy and bring the rate to a level that would restore confidence and purchasing power for Ghanaians.

In his speech after the walk, Alan identified four major prob­lems facing the nation – unemploy­ment, corruption, illegal mining, and the ailing economy.

He assured the crowd that comprehensive solutions to these issues were embedded in his Great Transformational Plan (GTP), positioning it as the only detailed, pragmatic blueprint aimed at tackling the root causes of these challenges.

Mr Kyerematen noted that he stands apart as the sole politician who had boldly presented practical solutions to Ghana’s most pressing issues, further building confidence among supporters.

Alan further highlighted that his approach would centre on an agri­cultural revolution, industrial trans­formation, and tourism promotion, which he believed were essential to job creation and economic stability.

“Through a robust investment in agriculture and local industries, we will create sustainable employ­ment opportunities, particularly for the youth,” he explained.

His plan also emphasised that boosting domestic production and reducing reliance on imports would help ease the pressure on the cedi.

Touching on his plans to em­power the youth, Alan expressed concern over the high youth un­employment rate, which has com­pelled many into illegal mining, commonly known as Galamsey.

He promised to create pathways for young Ghanaians to enter responsible small-scale mining through legal channels.

“I will cease the licenses of those politicians who have been using the youth and give them to the youth to establish small-scale mining companies that will be owned by them,” he assured.

He added that the government would provide mining equipment and machines on a work-and-pay basis, allowing young entrepre­neurs to establish themselves in the sector.

The former Trade and Industry Minister outlined policies aimed at enabling young people to establish their own businesses.

Moreover, My Kyerematen assured the public that his gov­ernment would support young entrepreneurs with funding, busi­ness development training, and access to markets to grow their enterprises.

“Due to the various youth empowerment policies, it will be difficult for the youth to complete school without securing jobs or self-employment opportunities,” he added.

Mr Kyerematen also made clear on his position on political inclu­sivity, announcing that his govern­ment would prioritise a national unity approach by appointing the most qualified individuals across political lines to key positions.

“In my government, if you are NDC, NPP, or someone who doesn’t do politics but can do the job, I will appoint you to be part of it,” he declared, emphasising that competency would be the pri­mary consideration,” he outlined.