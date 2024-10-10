‘Stronger collaboration among EC, media, security agencies crucial to credible elections

The Head of the African Union’s Economic, Social, and Cultural Council (AU ECOSOCC) Peace and Security Cluster, Dr Jonathan Sandy, has called for stronger collaboration between Ghana’s Electoral Com­mission, the media, and security agencies as the country prepares for the 2024 elections.

He emphasised that effective cooperation between Ghana’s electoral management body, the media, and the security sector is essential to ensuring credible elections.

He said this in Accra during a multi-stakeholder dialogue on me­dia and security initiatives organised by the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre in partnership with Kingdom Concept Consult.

Dr Sandy also stressed the need for Ghana to learn from other Af­rican countries that had undergone successful electoral reforms.

He then pointed out that the AU could provide valuable guidance and share best practices from other nations on security sector reforms and the role of the media in the election process.

This, he noted, could help Ghana establish standard opera­tional guidelines that would boost public trust and confidence in the election process.

According to Dr Sandy, the AU could help facilitate strategic plan­ning and integrated processes that would strengthen the working re­lationship among key stakeholders, “It is important that all stakeholders come together to ensure a smooth, and transparent election.”

Major General Richard Ad­do-Gyane, Commandant of the Kofi Annan International Peace­keeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), also called for greater collaboration

among stakeholders in order to en­sure peaceful and credible elections in Ghana in December 2024.

He stated that there was the need for collective efforts to pre­vent election-related violence and promote stability.

Major General Addo-Gyane also emphasised the importance of neutrality for security agencies, urging them to act impartially and maintain public confidence throughout the electoral process.

The Head, Department of Communications, University of Ghana, Dr Abena Animwaa Yeboah-Banin, indicated that the media should educate the public on how to critically evaluate the in­formation they consume, including checking the credibility of sources, identifying biases, and questioning the accuracy of claims.

With regard to fact-checking and debunking misinformation, she said, the media could dedicate resources to fact-checking and debunking false or misleading information that is circulating, es­pecially on digital and social media platforms.

“Provide balanced and objective reporting: The media can strive to present diverse perspectives and avoid sensationalism or partisan narratives, allowing the public to form their own informed opin­ions,” she said.

Dr Yeboah-Banin called security agencies to collaborate with the media to identify and address election-related misinformation and hotspots, helping to maintain peace and trust in the electoral process.

Director, Kingdom Concept Consult, Ms Princess Sekyere-Bih, mentioned that the media organisa­tions should develop and regularly review safety protocols and emer­gency response plans to ensure the protection of their journalists.

“This includes having clear communication channels, evac­uation procedures, and access to emergency medical and legal support,” she outlined.

She further underlined that the NGOs and international organ­isations could play a crucial role in advocating the protection of journalists, both at the national and international levels.

“By implementing these strategies and fostering collabora­tion among key stakeholders, the safety and protection of journalists working in high-risk areas can be significantly improved,” she said.

BY AGNES OPOKU SARPONG