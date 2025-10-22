Na God FC matches postponed following road accident after Home Stars clash

The Competitions Department has announced tha matches involving Na God FC for the next two weeks have been postponed.

These include the MTN FA Cup preliminary round match against True Democracy as well as their Access Bank Division One League Matchday 5 fixture against Great Ambition FC.

This follows the involvement of Na God FC in a road accident at Aboasa on Sunday, October 19, 2025, on their return from their game against Home Stars at Ho.

The decision is also to allow players, staff, and management of the club to fully recover physically and psychologically before returning to the field.

“Our thoughts are with the players, management, and technical staff of Na God FC during this challenging time,” they concluded.