NACOC orders mandatory registration for dealers in controlled chemicals and equipment

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has directed all individuals, businesses and institutions dealing in precursor chemicals, psychotropic substances and controlled equipment to register with the Commission by July 31, 2026.

In a public notice, NACOC said the registration is mandatory under the Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019), and applies to all operators in the supply chain.

According to the Commission, anyone involved in the importation, exportation, manufacture, production, distribution, wholesale, retail, sale, storage, transportation or brokerage of the substances must obtain the required licence and authorisation before starting or continuing operations.

It added that the directive also covers laboratories, research institutions, industries and educational institutions that use the substances or equipment.

NACOC explained that the nationwide registration exercise is aimed at strengthening the monitoring and regulation of precursor chemicals, psychotropic substances and controlled equipment.

It said the exercise would help promote their lawful use, prevent them from being diverted into the illegal production of narcotic drugs, improve national security and public safety, and ensure compliance with Ghana’s laws and international obligations.

The Commission reminded existing operators to renew expired licences and ensure their registrations remain valid.

It warned that anyone operating without the required registration, licence or authorisation would be in breach of the law and could face administrative, civil or criminal sanctions under the Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019).

NACOC listed several types of controlled equipment that require registration and regulatory oversight. These include encapsulating machines, tableting machines, rotary evaporators, high-capacity laboratory glassware, condensers, separating funnels, heating apparatus, reaction vessels, mixers, pill counting machines, pill polishing machines, and punches and dies.

The Commission urged all affected persons and organisations to begin the registration process immediately or regularise their existing registration status before the July 31 deadline.

By: Jacob Aggrey