National team door still open for Ronaldo-Jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo can still return for Portugal if he chooses to, says boss Jorge Jesus.

The 41-year-old captain left their Nations League camp after being an unused substitute against Norway and then finding out he would not start against Denmark.

Al-Nassr forward Ronaldo has scored 146 goals in 234 Portugal appearances both world records.

After leaving the camp he wrote on social media: “In due course, I will tell the truth to all the Portuguese people about my reasons for leaving the national team, to which I have always been dedicated.”

Jesus, for his part, had always said he planned to discuss the issue after the last of his side’s four Nations League games against Norway on Sunday. A 2-1 victory sealed a place in the last eight for the competition’s defending champions.

Jesus, who also managed Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, said: “If he wants to, he’ll return to the national team.

“We can talk before the next call-up, but Cris is the one who’s going to decide.

“Cristiano should end his time in the national team the way he wants, he’s the one who will decide how he wants it.

“In my first call-up, I said, ‘I need you, I need you to be close to me, playing or not playing, I need you’. And now I’m saying the same thing.”

Portugal host Denmark in their next Group A4 tie on 14 November, before visiting Wales three days later.

Ronaldo started the 1-0 opening-game win over Wales, but he was named as a substitute in Norway and told he may or may not come on. He was apparently angered at being made to warm up during the second half – and then not brought on.

It was the first time the ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid forward had been an unused substitute for his country in a competitive game since 2008.

When Jesus announced in a news conference Ronaldo would not start against Denmark either, the veteran left the camp.

AC Milan striker Goncalo Ramos has scored in all three starts with Ronaldo out of the team.

After Sunday’s success against Norway which put them six points clear of second-placed Denmark in the table, goalscorer Joao Cancelo told RTP: “Cristiano is our captain, the best player Portugal has ever had.

Ronaldo, one of football’s all-time greats with five Ballon d’Or awards, has helped Portugal win Euro 2016 and two Nations Leagues.-BBC

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