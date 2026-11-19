The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has uncovered widespread breaches of Value Added Tax (VAT) regulations at the West Hills Mall, with only five of the 22 shops inspected found to be compliant.

The enforcement exercise uncovered several infractions, including operating without VAT registration, issuing unauthorised receipts and invoices, selectively issuing VAT invoices to customers and failing to issue them altogether.

Among the businesses cited, Exclusive Signature was found to be using an unauthorised machine to generate invoices, while Grosvenor and Prestige Quest Limited were found to be selectively issuing VAT invoices.

Aromatic Laundry was found not to be registered for VAT, while Liwel Pro Sporting Goods Limited, MaxBuy, New York Sizzler, Enzo and Kent Cup were identified as using unauthorised systems to generate invoices.

Royal Hair Privilege and Spa were also cited for selectively issuing VAT invoices, while Nart Skin Care failed to issue the required invoices to customers.

Sun Electronics, although registered for VAT, did not have VAT receipt books.

The compliance status of MV Companies, Rocket Room and Sweet Roses remained unclear, pending further investigations.

However, Lovisa, The Magic Land, Apps, Pacific Fashion and Telefonica were among the businesses found to be complying with VAT regulations. Read More.

FROM EUGENE AMPIAW, KASOA

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