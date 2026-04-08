National Theatre launches 5-year strategic plan

The National Theatre of Ghana has launched a five-year strategic plan aimed at leveraging technology to make the arts more accessible to audiences worldwide.

Unveiled yesterday, the plan outlines four key objectives: achieving financial, social, and environmental sustainability; attracting top collaborators; expanding and diversifying audiences through innovation; and inspiring creativity.

Key focus areas include artistic creation and venue rentals, eco-tourism and curated cultural experiences, digital archives with subscription-based access, and high-impact co-production and revenue-sharing partnerships. Additional initiatives cover premium masterclasses, professional workshops, digital streaming and pay-per-view platforms, interactive theatre applications, branded media partnerships, the establishment of a National Theatre Academy and youth theatre camps, as well as corporate training programmes.

A major component of the strategy is the research-driven “Stages of Possibility” project, designed to support young people in building their portfolios within the creative arts industry. The project will also serve as a flagship fundraising initiative to secure long-term financial support for Ghana’s performing arts sector.

In a speech read on her behalf, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Ms Dzifa Abla Gomashie, commended the theatre’s board and management for their efforts to reclaim its position as a premier cultural institution in Ghana and beyond. She noted that the strategic plan would serve as a comprehensive operational guide and an assessment tool for both management and stakeholders.

Board Chairperson, Mrs Korkor Amarteifio, described the plan as a product of extensive reflection, professional analysis, and alignment with national priorities, while remaining rooted in the theatre’s mandate. She also praised the minister for supporting the theatre and facilitating presidential approval for its renovation.

Earlier, Acting Executive Director, Mr Henry Herbert Malm, said:

“We want to build a better National Theatre, positioned to serve you better, be more welcoming, and guarantee a great experience in the daily use of the facility.”

The launch was attended by dignitaries from across the creative arts sector, including representatives from the Ghana Tourism Authority, the Ghana Tourism Development Company, ambassadors, and development partners.

By Benjamin Arcton-Tettey