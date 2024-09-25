Nations FC dare Hearts Sunday

Having tasted their first victory of the season, Accra Hearts of Oak will chase a second win in a row at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday where they play as guests of Nations FC in a headline fixture of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) match day four games.

Sunday’s win in three games over Bechem seem to have restored some confidence of the playing body and are poised to repeat the dose against Nations FC.

However, the host have been invincible at home where they earn a chunk of the points, making the Phobian dream a tough one to achieve.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko would also be involved in a tricky encounter in Berekum where they would engage a local side, Berekum Chelsea.

Kotoko, with an outstanding match, had a flying start to the competition until they were held in check by debutants, Young Apostles, to a 1-1 drawn encounter at their adopted home ground, Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Kotoko would hope to return to winning ways but Chelsea may present huge hurdles to clear.

Bechem United would engage Dreams FC in a game of equals at the Bechem Park while Samartex look set to vent the anger on Vision FC over their failure to progress in the CAF Champions League competition at the Nsenkyire Park.

Basake Holy Stars gave a good account of themselves with a victorious opener against Hearts of Oak in Accra and has since cleared the underdog status on them.

At the C.A.M Park in Aiyinase, they would face Medeama SC in a dicey duel which could test their endurance at the elite stage of football.

Accra Lions and Nsoatreman will slug it out at the University of Ghana (UG) Stadium on Saturday with the same venue hosting the Legon Cities versus Karela United clash the following day.

Young Apostles will host Aduana Stars at the Wenchi Sports Stadium while Heart of Lions oblige Goldstars to the Kpando Stadium.

