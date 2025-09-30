NDC invites Chiana-Paga MP over comments on ‘thank You’ tour

The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have invited the Member of Parliament for Chiana-Paga, Nikyema Billa Alamzy, to appear before it over comments he made on live television.

In a letter dated September 29, 2025, the party explained that the MP was captured in a widely circulated video from the studios of GH One TV questioning the rationale for a “thank you tour” by the leadership of the NDC in his constituency.

The Committee indicated that his remarks did not sit well with the leadership of the party.

The NDC stated that the lawmaker is expected to provide clarification and further explanation when he appears before the Committee.

The meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at the party’s headquarters in Adabraka, Accra.

The party extended the invitation to the Upper East Regional Chairman of the NDC, asking him to accompany the MP.

