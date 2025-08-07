BOG postpones national launch of Cedi@60 anniversary

The Bank of Ghana (BOG) has postponed the national launch of its Cedi@60 Anniversary celebration, which was scheduled to take place on Friday, August 8, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The central bank said the decision was made in respect of the tragic helicopter crash that occurred on Wednesday, August 6, resulting in the death of two ministers of state and six others.

A statement from the Bank said the postponement also follows President John Dramani Mahama’s declaration of a three-day national mourning period in honour of the victims.

The Bank of Ghana expressed its appreciation to all stakeholders and the public for their understanding and cooperation during this solemn time.

The bank asserted that a new date for the launch will be announced later.

By: Jacob Aggrey