NDC orders members to stop premature parliamentary campaign activities

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has directed members engaging in activities with parliamentary campaign undertones to immediately stop.

The directive was issued by the party’s Functional Executive Committee (FEC) following what it described as activities by some members with parliamentary ambitions across various constituencies.

In a press release dated September 14, 2026, and signed by General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC cautioned members against organising or participating in activities that could promote or advance a parliamentary candidature before the official opening of nominations.

The party specifically mentioned meetings, engagements, constituency tours, donations and public appearances, as well as any other activities intended or reasonably perceived to be promoting a parliamentary bid.

According to the NDC, such activities are inappropriate and could disrupt the party’s unity, cohesion and orderly functioning.

It warned that members who disregard the directive would face disciplinary action and severe sanctions under the party’s Constitution, rules and regulations.

The FEC has also directed Regional, Constituency, Branch and other party officers to ensure that the directive is followed.

They have been asked to report any breaches to the appropriate party authorities for action.

The NDC said it remains committed to a transparent, orderly and credible process for selecting its parliamentary candidates.

The party added that it would announce the opening of nominations and the applicable guidelines at the appropriate time.

The directive comes as the NDC begins its 2026 internal elections process.

The party has already opened nominations for constituency executive positions, but has made clear that the current campaign window does not cover members pursuing or considering parliamentary ambitions.

The party urged all members to respect its established processes and remain disciplined in the interest of party unity.

By: Jacob Aggrey