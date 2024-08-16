NDC to complete its development projects abandoned by NPP – Mahama

The Flagbearer of the National Dem­ocratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama has pledged that the next NDC government will complete all the projects it started in the region and have been aban­doned by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

He said it was unfortunate Pres­ident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo had abandoned all devel­opment projects initiated by the NDC, including E-blocks, roads, and gave the assurance that when the NDC wins the 2024 general election, all abandoned projects would be completed.

Former President Mahama gave the assurance here on Wednesday when he began a four day cam­paign tour of the Volta Region, to solicit for votes as the 2024 general election draws closer.

The first-day of the tour took the NDC candidate to Juapong in the North Tongu District, Ded­edo in the Ho-West District and Ho in the Ho Municipality, where he addressed party members and supporters and the chiefs and peo­ple of Asogli held a durbar in his honour in the regional capital Ho.

Addressing the chiefs and people of Asogli Traditional Area, Mr Mahama said the NDC would remain grateful to the Volta Region for remaining faithful to the party over the years.

He said the NDC would not take the support of the Volta Region for granted and would bring mas­sive development to the area when the party won power in the 2024 general elections as the party had done previously.

Former President Mahama said the electricity, schools, roads and water systems which the people of the Volta Region were enjoying were provided by the previous NDC government.

According to the NDC flagbear­er, Ghana had never experienced the current hardship Ghanaians were going through.

“The time has come for change and the electorates must vote for change in the upcoming general elections and also demonstrate to the world that they did not want to continue living in hardship,” former President Mahama, stated.

He said the NDC government would effectively harness the coun­try’s national resources and also invest in an irrigation system that would ensure all-year-round farm­ing to enable more people partic­ularly the youth to take agriculture as a business, revamp the Aveyime rice project, develop tourism potentials, and fully harness other economic potentials of the Volta Region.

The Paramount Chief of Asogli Traditional Area, Togbe Afede XIV, lauded the 24-hour economy initiative of President Mahama and the NDC because it would increase production in the manufacturing sector.

Togbe Afede said even though chiefs were not allowed to partici­pate in partisan politics, they were also worried about issues concern­ing development in the country, therefore would continue to speak to issues affecting development, and said it was unfortunate that Ghana had many resources but the citizens continued to be poor.

FROM SAMUEL

AGBEWODE, HO