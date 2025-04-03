NDC urges supporters to use laid down procedures to address party concerns

The branch executive of the National Demo­cratic Congress (NDC) at Attakrom in Dormaa East constituency of the Bono Re­gion, Mr George Yaw, has urged party supporters to use laid down procedures in seeking redress for their grievances.

His appeal followed the van­dalisation of the party’s constit­uency office at Wamfie by some irate youth of the party which caused extensive destruction to party properties.

The angry supporters de­stroyed some office stationeries and documents, burned party billboards and posters of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, Madam Rachael Owusuaa, accusing the MP of influencing the choice of the President nominee.

Their action, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered was to register their displeasure and protest over the President nom­inee, Mr King Osei Owusu, as the Dormaa East District Chief Executive (DCE).

However, in an interview with the GNA, Yaw condemned the action of the supporters, adding that the use of violence was un­acceptable and undermined the party’s credibility as well as the hard-won reputation of the MP.

The branch executive advised the supporters to always exercise restraint and endeavour to chan­nel their concerns and grievances through the appropriate quarters.

Mr Yaw further indicated that the supporters “must always present their case to the leaders and elders of the party rather than taking the law into their own hands and do what they like.”

“The NDC has been in op­position for the past 24 years in the Dormaa East constituency and suffered to win the seat”, he stated and cautioned the support­ers “to always think well about the consequences of their actions before embarking on their plans to protect the supreme interest of the party.”

“That will safeguard the par­ty’s image and not to undermine its reputation and credibility and give chance to detractors to work against its fortunes ahead”, he added.

—GNA