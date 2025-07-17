New GJA regional executives sworn in at Tamale ceremony

The newly elected executives of the Northern and North East Regional branches of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) were officially sworn into office on Friday.

The elected officers include Yakubu Abdul Majeed as Chair­man, Albert Futukpor as Secre­tary, Joyce Kantam Konlamong as Treasurer, and Mohammed Fugu as Chairman of the North East Branch.

At a brief swearing-in cere­mony held in Tamale, Supervis­ing Presiding Judge Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew, who admin­istered the oath of office, urged the newly elected executives to uphold the ethical standards of the journalism profession.

He further advised them to work collaboratively as a team to ensure that journalists in the re­gion adhere to professional ethics in the discharge of their duties.

“You are the mouthpiece of the masses and you need to deliver to serve the people in the region to a high standard without any hitches in the region and beyond”, he added.

The newly elected Northern Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr Yakubu Abdul Majeed, expressed his appreciation to the judge for presiding over their swearing-in ceremony and assured him that the executives would diligently fulfil the responsibilities for which they were elected.

Mr Majeed affirmed that the GJA would consistently uphold the integrity and reputation of the association.

He reiterated their firm com­mitment to working closely with both the media and the judiciary as strategic partners in promoting development across the region.

According to the Chairman, under his leadership, the welfare and safety of members, as well as that of all practising journalists throughout the region, would remain a top priority.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, TAMALE