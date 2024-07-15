Newmont deploys 1st hybrid loader in Africa to reduce carbon emission

Newmont has de­ployed the Cat diesel electric R2900 XE hybrid loader at Subika Under­ground mine in Ahafo South.

The mining equipment, the first of its kind to be used in Af­rica, marks a significant milestone in Newmont’s commitment to reduce its global environmental footprint, in pursuant of the company’s ambitious goal of zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Newmont, according to David Johnson, Director, Communi­cations & External Relations at Newmont Ghana Gold Limited, had committed to purchasing nine pieces of the R2900 XE loaders for Subika Underground, between now and 2026, as it phases out the current fleet of loaders at the mine site.

“The new hybrid loader com­bines the power of diesel with the efficiency of electric tech­nology to deliver a 31 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency, translating into significant reduc­tions in heat generation under­ground, fewer emissions, and a healthier working environment,” Dave Thornton, the Managing Director for Newmont’s Business Unit in Africa, said in a statement issued by the mining firm in Accra on Friday.

In 2021, Newmont entered into a $100 million strategic alliance with Caterpillar Inc., to build a comprehensive mining system which encompasses autonomous haulage fleets and other technologies for both open pit and underground operations.

The deployment of the CAT R2900 XE loader in Ghana, he said was part of this programme representing a paradigm shift in the mining industry towards accelerating carbon emission reduction.

