NHIA clears outstanding claims:…releases GHC 270m for October, November 2024

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has successfully disbursed GH¢270 million to healthcare providers across the country to cover claims submitted and vetted up to October 2024 and part of November 2024.

The NHIA remains within the agreed-upon three-month reimbursement period and currently has no outstanding vetted claims to pay, says a statement issued in Accra Friday and signed by the Chief Executive of the Authority , Dr Da-Costa Aboagye .

“This latest payment brings the total amount released by the NHIA over the past four months to over GH¢1.2 billion, reinforcing the Authority’s ongoing commitment to supporting healthcare providers and ensuring the sustainability of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS),

The prompt payment regime, which was introduced earlier in 2024, continues to play a key role in maintaining a debt-free status, guaranteeing timely reimbursement to healthcare providers nationwide,” it said.

In line with the ongoing effort, the NHIA reminded healthcare facilities to submit their claims promptly, as claims should not cover a period exceeding 90 days.

According the statement , the NHIA’s commitment to timely payments was a vital part of its strategy to strengthen the healthcare system, build strong partnerships with healthcare providers, and deliver quality healthcare services to all subscribers of the NHIS.

The Authority expressed gratitude to healthcare providers for their unwavering dedication and continuous support in providing high-quality healthcare services to Ghanaians.

Adding , The NHIA remains committed to engaging with stakeholders to address any concerns, ensuring the collaboration needed to sustain an efficient and effective healthcare system.

The NHIS’s Benefit Package covers over 95 percent of disease conditions and includes more than 550 medications on the NHIS medicines list, offering comprehensive support to the health needs of all subscribers.

June to October

In addition to this current payment, the NHIA has also made significant disbursements in recent months.

On December 1, 2024, the NHIA released GH¢200 million for claims covering September and part of October 2024, following an earlier disbursement of over GH¢335 million on October 9, 2024, for claims related to August 2024.

In September 2024, it said the NHIA began disbursing GH¢402 million to health facilities to cover claims for June and July 2024.

“These payments demonstrate the Authority’s dedication to fulfilling its financial obligations to healthcare providers and strengthening the healthcare sector for the benefit of all Ghanaians.”

BY TIMES REPORTER