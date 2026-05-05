NIA resumes Ghana card registration for children in Volta and Oti regions

The National Identification Authority has resumed the Ghana Card registration exercise for children between the ages of 6 and 14 in the Volta and Oti regions.

According to the Authority, the exercise begins on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in collaboration with the National Health Insurance Authority.

In a statement issued on May 4, the NIA said the exercise forms part of a nationwide campaign aimed at registering about 3.1 million children to strengthen Ghana’s national identity system.

The Authority explained that the Volta and Oti regions are the first areas selected for the phased national rollout, with each phase expected to last at least 21 days.

Registration teams are expected to move from school to school, covering both public and private institutions, to register eligible children.

The NIA said registration will take place daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

It added that children within the age bracket who are not in school can visit designated schools or registration centres in their communities to register.

According to the Authority, parents or guardians registering a child must present the child’s original birth certificate, valid Ghanaian passport or certificate of acquired citizenship.

Where these documents are unavailable, a parent, relative or legal guardian may complete an Oath of Identity form.

The NIA further explained that in cases where a child has no known relatives, two Social Welfare Officers may vouch for the child under oath.

Parents and guardians who have enrolled their children onto the National Health Insurance Scheme were encouraged to present the child’s NHIS card or number during registration.

The Authority stressed that persons presenting children for registration must be Ghanaian citizens, at least 18 years old, mentally sound and possess a valid Ghana Card.

The NIA also advised children who registered during the 2024 pilot phase but have not yet received their cards to visit their district offices for collection.

The Authority warned that providing false information or assisting in the registration of non-Ghanaians is a criminal offence punishable by law.

It reaffirmed its commitment to building a secure, reliable and inclusive national identity system for all Ghanaians.

By: Jacob Aggrey