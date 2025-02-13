NPP condemns violence at Ashanti Region Council of State election

The Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus in Parliament, has condemned the confusion and violence that erupted during the election of a regional representative to the Council of State.

A group of unidentified persons reportedly stormed the election centre at the Regional Coordination Council in Kumasi, disrupting the sorting and counting of ballots.

The Caucus led by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Mampong, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, at a press conference at Parliament, stated that at the time of the attack, Nana Nkansah Boadu, a candidate, had secured 49 out of 86 votes, putting him in a commanding lead.

He urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure that the electoral process was concluded transparently and fairly so that the true choice of the people would prevail, saying “We will not allow intimidation to dictate election results in the Ashanti Region”.

He also asked the Inspector General of Police, to as a matter of urgency arrest and prosecute the individuals behind the attack.

“Ghana is governed by laws, not by thugs, we demand justice, and we demand it now”.

The NPP alleged that National Democratic Party thugs led by Ofori Yeboah (alias ZUBA) stormed the centre and forcefully snatched the ballot box in a desperate attempt to disrupt the process when they realised their preferred candidate was not winning.

Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong said the NPP caucus would “reject any position that would be given to Zuba in the region because his appointment to any position in the region would be a grave disservice to the people.”

He called for security reinforcement of security during any electoral processes in the region.

Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong said “We want to send a clear message to the President Mahama administration that the Ashanti Region will not bow to intimidation, the people of Ghana will resist any attempt to erode democracy through violence and lawless means”.

He urged all well-meaning Ghanaians, civil society organisations, traditional leaders, religious bodies and the media to condemn violence that is being experience in the country’s democracy.

Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants forcefully entered the venue, overturning tables, destroying ballot boxes, and scattering voting materials, compelling the RC officials to suspend the process.

Security personnel on-site struggled to contain the situation as tensions flared, prompting a temporary suspension of the election proceedings.

Additional law enforcement officers have since been deployed to restore order and safeguard electoral materials.

BY LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU