NPP member petitions party leadership to discipline Kennedy Agyapong over alleged misconduct

A Deputy National TESCON Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Charles Opoku, has petitioned the party’s leadership to initiate disciplinary proceedings against former flag-bearer aspirant and former Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, over what he describes as repeated attacks on the party and its members.

In a petition dated June 18, 2026, and addressed to the General Secretary of the NPP, Mr. Opoku accused Mr. Agyapong of making public statements that have allegedly damaged the image of the party, created divisions among members, and caused disaffection within the NPP.

According to him, Mr. Agyapong’s conduct over the years has been inconsistent with the values and principles outlined in the party’s constitution.

Mr. Opoku, who said he has served the NPP for more than 14 years in various capacities, including as TESCON President and Eastern Regional TESCON Coordinator, argued that while party members have the right to express their views, such expressions should strengthen rather than weaken the party.

He specifically cited Mr. Agyapong’s recent criticism of the NPP’s position on the impasse surrounding the Afari Military Hospital project.

According to the petitioner, the former lawmaker used what he described as false claims and fabrications to criticize efforts by the party’s Minority Caucus to push for the completion and operationalisation of the hospital.

Mr. Opoku contended that such actions violate provisions of the NPP constitution, which require members to be truthful, loyal, and committed to protecting the party’s reputation.

The petition raised concerns about the activities of a group known as “The Base,” which emerged after the NPP presidential primaries.

He argued that structures operating outside the recognised organs of the party could undermine party authority and create divisions among members.

Another major concern highlighted in the petition relates to recent media comments attributed to Mr. Agyapong.

Mr. Opoku claimed the former presidential aspirant had threatened to disclose confidential information about the party and had indicated that he would attack the NPP in June or July 2027.

He further alleged that Mr. Agyapong had stated he would not campaign for the party ahead of the 2028 general election.

Mr. Opoku said such comments had generated anxiety among party supporters and members across the country.

He therefore called on the National Executive Committee and the party’s disciplinary bodies to review Mr. Agyapong’s public statements and determine whether they are consistent with the letter and spirit of the NPP constitution.

The petitioner also urged party leadership to invite Mr. Agyapong to submit any evidence he may have regarding alleged wrongdoing, corruption, abuse of office, or breaches of party rules by any member or official.

According to him, if such evidence exists, it should be presented to the appropriate party organs or state institutions for investigation and possible action.

Mr. Opoku argued that no individual should be allowed to repeatedly make allegations or suggest the existence of damaging information without formally presenting evidence.

He maintained that doing so places the party under suspicion and unfairly affects the reputation of innocent members.

Among other requests, he asked the NPP leadership to review Mr. Agyapong’s conduct, take appropriate measures to preserve party unity and discipline, and encourage members to resolve disagreements through established party structures rather than through the media.

The petition was accompanied by what Mr. Opoku described as supporting materials, including media reports, transcripts, and recordings of interviews containing the statements attributed to Mr. Agyapong.

He said the petition was submitted in the interest of party unity and the long-term success of the NPP.

By: Jacob Aggrey