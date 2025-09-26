Court jails two for illegal dumping at Accra Post Office; third accused remanded

Two men have been sentenced to three months in prison with hard labour for illegally dumping refuse at the Accra Post Office area.

The convicts, Albert Okai and Amoako Darko, pleaded guilty and were each fined 50 penalty units (GH¢600).

They failed to pay the fines and will serve their sentences at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

A third accused person, Michael Osei, pleaded not guilty and has been remanded into custody for one week to reappear in court for the continuation of the case.

Speaking after the judgment, the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, said the convictions form part of efforts to clamp down on indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the city.

He warned that offenders who flout the Assembly’s sanitation by-laws would face similar consequences.

The Mayor announced plans to introduce a 24-hour cleaning initiative to address sanitation challenges in Accra.

He urged residents, traders and visitors to comply with the city’s sanitation laws by using designated bins and authorised collection services, avoiding open dumping and littering, supporting community clean-up activities, and reporting offenders to the Assembly’s task force.

By: Jacob Aggrey