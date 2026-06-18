NPP MPs undergo advanced Parliamentary training in UK

To build a stronger representation, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) through its Parliamentary Leadership and in partnership with the International Centre for Governance and Policy, the party’s MPs are currently taking part in an intensive “Mastering Parliamentary Excellence” training programme in the United Kingdom.

This is the third group of NPP legislators to benefit from the party’s capacity-building drive abroad, following similar sessions held in the UK and Canada.

The programme focuses on practical skills MPs need to deliver results: sharpening legislative performance, improving policy analysis, strengthening constituency engagement, and deepening party organization.

According to the party, the training reflects NPP’s commitment to continuous learning, institutional growth, and effective governance.

The Minority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, Deputy Minority Leader, Patricia Appiagyei, Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annor-Dompreh, First Deputy Whip, Habib Iddrisu, and Second Deputy Whip, Jerry Ahmed Shaib have been praised for driving the initiative.

Representing national leadership at the programme are Henry Nana Boakye, National Organizer, and Dr. Annie Tsibo-Darko, Deputy General Secretary.

According to the party, building MP capacity is central to delivering good governance and better representation for Ghanaians.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme