NPP sets September 19 for national delegates conference to elect national officers

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that it will hold its National Delegates Conference on Saturday, September 19, 2026, to elect new national officers.

In a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the NPP said the conference will also address other matters in line with Article 10(1) of the party’s constitution.

According to the statement, the decision to hold the conference on September 19 was taken by the National Executive Committee (NEC) and later approved by the National Council during separate meetings held on June 25, 2026.

The party has also invited members and stakeholders to submit proposals for amendments to its constitution ahead of the conference.

Mr. Frimpong said the invitation is in line with Article 19(2) of the party’s constitution.

According to him, all proposed amendments should be submitted to the Office of the General Secretary at the party’s national headquarters or sent electronically through the designated email address.

He said the deadline for the submission of proposals is Friday, July 17, 2026.

The General Secretary encouraged members and stakeholders to participate in the constitutional review process by submitting proposals that will strengthen the party’s structures, improve its internal democratic processes and promote effective governance.

Mr. Frimpong added that as the party prepares for the National Delegates Conference, it remains committed to constitutionalism, internal democracy and the rule of law while ensuring strict adherence to its constitution and democratic traditions.

By: Jacob Aggrey