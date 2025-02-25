NPP youth asked to show interest in rebuilding process

The former Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has challenged the youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to show keen interest in the rebuilding process of the party.

According to him the role of the youth in the rebuilding exer­cise cannot be overemphasised, however, it was important that they do more if the party wants to recapture power in 2028.

Speaking at the Freshers’ Orien­tation and General Meeting of the College of Health and Well-Being branch of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the NPP on campus over the weekend, Mr Agyapong expressed his pro­found gratitude to the students for their dedicated services and loyalty to the party over the years.

He assured TESCON of his support and pledge to ensure that their welfare was taken care of giv­en their role in youth mobilisation and projecting the ideals of the party on various platforms.

Mr Agyapong who is also a former aspirant of the flagbear­ership of the party donated an undisclosed amount of money to support the group’s activities and promised to fund activities of various TESCON branches across the country.

He subsequently called on senior members of the NPP and former government appointees to liaise with and work towards empower­ing TESCON to make the party more attractive on tertiary educa­tion campuses.

This he said would enhance the party’s acceptability among the youth.

He reiterated this commitment to the TESCON members of the University of Energy and Natu­ral Resources in Sunyani, Bono Region, on the same day.

In response to suggestions for increasing the voting rights of TESCON from two to five per in­stitution, he indicated his support for granting all TESCON execu­tives of all accredited TESCON institutions voting rights during the party’s national elections.

This he said would significantly enhance the participation of more youth in the internal processes of the party.

Additionally, he affirmed his support for the expansion of the electoral college of the Party to in­clude more members in a manner that protects the integrity of the Party’s structures.

Mr Agyapong explained that such a move would engender a sense of ownership, avert apathy and enhance democracy in and out of the party.

