NPRA rebuts Assafuah’s claims, insists on transparency in pension management

The National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) has strongly rejected allegations made by the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Assafuah, describing them as “false, misleading and unsubstantiated.”

In a press statement issued on Thursday, the Authority expressed disappointment over what it called “baseless and vile innuendos” suggesting that it mismanages pension funds.

NPRA Clarifies Its Mandate

The NPRA emphasized that it is not responsible for holding or managing pension funds, but rather plays a regulatory role under the National Pensions Act.

“The NPRA refutes claims that it is the unaccountable custodian of pension funds,” the statement said.

They added, “Our…