NTC management, staff open year with thanksgiving service

The New Times Corporation (NTC) yesterday held a thanksgiving service to usher in the New Year.

The programme focused on admonishing workers to be “opti­mistic, have faith,” while remain­ing diligent in the New Year.

Rev. Joshua Sampson Aduamah (infront) preaching the sermon Photo: Ebo Gorman

It was attended by NTC staff and other members of the clergy, including the head of the Accra North and South Association of the Ghana Baptist Convention, Reverend Joshua Sampson Adua­mah, who delivered the sermon.

In his address, Reverend Adu­amah encouraged the workers to keep God at the centre of their lives and dedicate themselves to diligent work for a successful career.

He emphasised that Christians should always bless God for His greatness and faithfulness.

Mrs Georgina Naa-Maku Quaittoo, acting MD, NTC and Alhaji Salifu Abdul-Rahaman, Acting Editor, Ghanaian Times, at the thanksgiving ceremony

“Christians are supposed to bless God at all times because he is great and no one can be com­pared to Him,” he said, quoting Psalm 104:1-5.

He reminded the workers that when they remained in God’s hands, “no one can take them away from him,” urging them to serve the almighty faithfully.

Reverend Aduamah also stressed the importance of living in accordance with God’s com­mandments.

He said “Stick to the command­ments of God so that you can remain under His shield forever.”

He further underscored the im­portance of serving God with joy and loving others as oneself.

The Reverend Minister assured workers that God was still actively protecting them from the plans of the enemy and encouraged the workers to appreciate God’s mercy and grace.

Acting Managing Director of NTC, Mrs Georgina Quaittoo, in her remarks commended the workers for their “dedication and resilience” over the past year.

She expressed hope that the necessary resources would be made available to help NTC achieve its goals in the coming year.

“With hard work and persever­ance, many things can be achieved to the glory of the Lord,” she said.

Acknowledging the challenges of the past, Mrs Quaittoo indicat­ed that better days lie ahead, and urged the workers not to give up, but should rather have faith and focus on giving off their best in discharging their duties.

The thanksgiving service served as a reminder for the NTC team to remain focused on their faith, work diligently, and trust in God’s provision for the year ahead.

The event ended with an optimistic outlook as staff and leadership united in faith and determination for success in the New Year.

Mrs Quaittoo expressed the hope that with unity and the right attitude, things would improve.

In attendance was the Acting Editor of The Ghanaian Times, Alhaji Salifu Abdul-Rahaman

BY RAISSA SAMBOU