Ntim Fordjour accuses NDC of trying to block anti-LGBTQ bill

The Member of Parliament for Assin South, John Ntim Fordjour, has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of attempting to frustrate the reintroduction of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, popularly known as the Anti-LGBTQ Bill.

Speaking to the media in Parliament, Ntim Fordjour, who is one of the proponents of the bill, expressed disappointment in what he described as the NDC’s attempt to “run away” from the legislation.

He said it was surprising to hear the Majority Leader claim that the Speaker of Parliament was unaware of the bill’s current status.

“We’re disappointed in the NDC for attempting to run away from the Bill. It’s surprising to hear the Majority Leader claim the Speaker is unaware of it. that simply cannot be true,” he said.

The Assin South MP explained that the bill had gone through all the necessary parliamentary processes before the recent confusion.

He said the Speaker of Parliament had approved the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2025 after it was reviewed by the Legislative Drafting Department and the Attorney General’s office.

The bill, he noted, was also referred to the Committee on Private Members’ Bills, chaired by the First Deputy Speaker, who made recommendations that were accepted by the Speaker.

Ntim Fordjour added that Parliament had submitted the bill for gazetting before going on recess.

He said it was duly advertised on Monday, October 21, 2025, for its first reading and referral to the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee.

However, he alleged that members of the NDC had secretly removed the bill from Parliament’s order paper despite its proper advertisement.

According to him, the removal suggested a deliberate attempt by the government to avoid passing the bill, which he said reflected the views of the overwhelming majority of Ghanaians.

He cited an Afrobarometer survey indicating that 93 percent of Ghanaians considered LGBTQ-related practices contrary to Ghanaian culture and values.

He called on Parliament to restore the bill to the order paper and ensure its immediate passage.

“We will not allow the NDC government to run away from the bill. It’s a bill that is important to all Ghanaians. We are demanding that the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill be passed now,” he stated.

Ntim Fordjour maintained that all due procedures had been followed and insisted that both the Speaker, the Clerk, and the First Deputy Speaker were aware of every step taken.

He urged Parliament to act swiftly to reintroduce the bill and uphold what he described as Ghana’s traditional and moral values.

