NuGhana Expat Center and ACCP organise Diaspora Dialogue Session to address growing diaspora concerns in Ghana

The NuGhana Expat Center, in collaboration with the African Chamber of Content Producers (ACCP), has organised a landmark Diaspora Safety and Justice Dialogue to address rising concerns among diasporans, returnees, and foreign nationals living in Ghana.

The dialogue, held at Nteasee House (also known as the Diaspora House) in East Legon, Accra, followed an official letter from NuGhana Expat Center to the ACCP expressing deep concerns over growing diaspora agitations.

In the letter dated May 11, 2026, NuGhana detailed numerous complaints from Black diasporans who have suffered land scams, business fraud, extortion, and weak follow-up from authorities.

The letter warned that if left unaddressed, these negative experiences could generate damaging narratives about Ghana and the continent at large.

According to sources within the Chamber, the letter triggered an emergency meeting of the ACCP’s Executive Council, which resolved to engage directly with affected diasporans as part of a fact-finding mission.

The Council noted that the situation, if not urgently addressed, could directly undermine the Chamber’s core mandate to project a positive image of the African continent, shape constructive narratives about Africa, and safeguard the reputation of Ghana and its diaspora engagement initiatives.

The ACCP delegation at the dialogue was led by veteran media executive Harold Roger Quartey, veteran actor Fred Nii Amugi, educationist Rachael Annoh (PhD), research expert David Adofo, ARTIOS award winner Mawuko Kuadzi, and ACCP Executive Director, Dwomoh-Doyen Benjamin.

Also present was Chief Superintendent Amoako Boansi (rtd), a retired police commissioner, along with representatives from traditional councils, officials from security agencies, and media representatives.

The event attracted both physical participants at the venue and several virtual participants who joined from across the world, underscoring the global reach of the concerns being raised.

Executives of the International Expat Center led by their Executive Director Nana Kofi Opoku Agyemang opened the dialogue session with several petitions received from Diasporans in Ghana and other parts of Africa.

The dialogue, described by attendees as “cathartic yet urgent,” saw diasporans pour out their hearts over years of accumulated frustration. Many recounted deep emotional turmoil, scams, fraud, allegations of false arrests, romance scams, and a sense of abandonment when seeking justice.

Virtual participants from various continents indicated that the problem is not unique to Ghana, reporting similar challenges in other African countries where they reside or have attempted to invest.

One diasporan, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “I came home with dreams and savings. Today, I am afraid to step out because of who might deceive me next.”

The ACCP delegation, visibly moved by the testimonies, pledged concrete action. Veteran actor Fred Nii Amugi assured the gathering that the Chamber would organise a larger townhall meeting to give diaspora concerns a broader platform.

He added that the Chamber would ensure that the relevant state agencies, and if possible, the President of Ghana, are invited to participate in pathway development for lasting solutions.

“We have heard you, and we will not look away,” Mr. Amugi said. “Your safety and dignity are inseparable from Ghana’s honour.”

Chairman of ACCP’s Cultural and Media Sector, Mr. Harold Roger Quartey pledged to engage further with NuGhana Expat Center as the Chamber deliberates on deeper, lasting solutions to the concerns of the diaspora community.

Chief Superintendent Amoako Boansi (rtd), after listening to the several frustrations aired by diasporans, promised to take action. He indicated that he would collect some of the video testimonies of the diasporans and present them personally to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for possible advice and further action on the situation.

He also remarked that the situation requires multiple stakeholder engagements, particularly with the security services and the media working together.

He expressed happiness at seeing veteran media personality Mr. Roger Quartey and veteran actor Fred Nii Amugi as part of the ACCP delegation, noting that such collaboration between security and media professionals is essential to addressing the complex challenges facing diasporans.

Among the key solutions proposed during the dialogue was the establishment of a diaspora protection taskforce to look into diaspora concerns.

According to NuGhana, a formal proposal has already been sent to the President of Ghana and various agencies, including the Bureau of National Intelligence, Ministry of Interior, Office of National Security, and the Ghana Immigration Service.

Participants also called for proper and regular education on diaspora integration, a task the Chamber has assigned to its educational arm, the African Progressive Research and Innovations (APRIL), to develop.

Additionally, a dedicated platform for diaspora engagement and networking is being developed by NuGhana International Expat Center with partners, including the forthcoming AfroTango Platform.

A proposed Diasporan-African educational film was also discussed, with Roger Quartey and Mawuko Kuadzi tasked to lead the initiative through the Africa Monologue Challengeinitiative.

Speaking after the dialogue, Nana Kofi Opoku-Agyemang, Executive Director of NuGhana Expat Center, expressed satisfaction that diasporans were finally able to pour out their hearts in a safe, structured environment.

“I am deeply grateful to the diasporans who trusted us with their stories, and to the ACCP leadership for listening with open minds,” he said. “I am very hopeful that the ACCP team and partners will work around the clock to help bring some relief to this situation.”

Nana Dwomoh-Doyen Benjamin, Executive Director of the African Chamber of Content Producers, reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment to safeguarding the image of the continent.

“The Chamber is committed to protecting the image of the continent and will work with all relevant agencies and members to restore hope to diasporans who have grown frustrated through their encounters with a few bad nuts within society,” he stated.

He confirmed that a special committee has been established to organise the larger townhall engagement, adding that details would be released in the coming days.

By: Jacob Aggrey