Okyeame Kwame thanks Galaxy International School for co-parenting with his family to raise daughter

Ghanaian music icon and entrepreneur, Okyeame Kwame is winning hearts online for a rare public thank-you to his daughter’s school.

His daughter, Sante Nsiah Apau, has just graduated after completing her O-Levels. And instead of only celebrating the milestone, Okyeame Kwame chose to spotlight the people who helped her get there.

Taking to his Instagram page, the “Clap” hitmaker thanked Galaxy International School and all of Sante’s teachers. He praised them for their role in shaping Sante into “an intelligent lady with good social skills.”

“Co-parenting” was the word he used, a nod to the idea that raising children is not just a family job, but a shared responsibility with educators.

According to him, schools and teachers do a lot, but are mostly neglected.

Many were shocked to see a celebrity of Okyeame’s stature publicly credit a school rather than just posting graduation photos.

One follower commented, “This is the respect teachers deserve. Well done King Kwame for showing gratitude.”

It’s a point many parents and educators relate to. Teachers spend years mentoring, correcting, encouraging, and guiding students through some of their most formative years. Yet when a child succeeds, the applause often goes only to the family.

Okyeame’s post flips that narrative. By calling Galaxy International School his “co-parent,” he reminds us that classrooms are also homes, and teachers are also guardians.

Sante Nsiah Apau’s O-Level graduation marks the end of one chapter and the start of another. With her father’s public acknowledgment, the moment became bigger than a certificate — it became a lesson in gratitude.

As one fan put it: “If more public figures did this, teachers would feel seen.”

For Galaxy International School and Sante’s teachers, that Instagram thank-you may mean more than any award. Because sometimes, being noticed is the biggest reward of all.