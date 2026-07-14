O’Reilly, Rice fit for Argentina clash

Nico O’Reilly is expected to be available for selection for England’s World Cup semi-final against Argentina tomorrow, despite a hamstring problem he picked up in the win over Norway on Saturday.

O’Reilly gestured the bench asking to be substituted in the second half of their quarter-final victory.

He was replaced by Djed Spence just before the start of extra-time.

Declan Rice

But Sky Sports News understands he hasn’t suffered any major strain, and should be able to take a full part in training.

Declan Rice is thought to be fully recovered now from the sickness bug that meant he had to spend three days in bed in the build-up to the quarter-final.

He came off at half-time, but trained fully yesterday.

England return to training yesterday, their first full session since the quarter-final, but a number of other players will continue to be monitored to see how they are recovering from the extreme heat and humidity in Miami.

Harry Kane, Elliot Anderson, Marc Guehi and John Stones all played the full 120 minutes.

Guehi had missed several training sessions in the build-up to the Norway match with a hamstring tweak, and Stones had only played a total of 35 minutes in the tournament before that point.-Sky Sports