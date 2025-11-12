Papaye Group Celebrates Employees’ Loyalty at Annual Awards

Papaye Group last Friday honoured 148 of its employees for their long-standing dedication and service at the 2023/2024 Long Service Awards ceremony in Accra.

The awardees included 140 staff from Papaye Fast Food Limited and eight from the Papaye Recreational Village, with service periods ranging from five to 30 years.

Recipients were presented with certificates, cash prizes, and electronic appliances such as smart TVs and deep freezers.

Among the honourees, 80 had served five years, 41, 10 years; 12, 20 years; four, 25 years, and two, 30 years. At Papaye Recreational Village, four employees were recognised for 10 years, one for 20 years, and three for 25 years of service.

The event, chaired by the Aburihene, Otoobour Djan Kwasi II, was attended by dignitaries from the hospitality and tourism sectors, including Ghana Tourism Authority Deputy CEO, Mr Abeiku Aggrey Santana.

Papaye Group CEO, Mr Divine Kwadwo Asiedu, lauded the employees as the backbone of the company’s success, emphasising that the awards symbolise gratitude for their commitment. He urged government support for local sourcing, workforce development, and industry infrastructure.

Mr Santana praised Papaye’s high operational standards and encouraged staff to uphold the company’s integrity, assuring continued support for the hospitality sector through Ghana Tourism Authority initiatives.

FROM CECILIA YADA LAGBA. KONKONURU

