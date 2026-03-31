Government declares April 3 and 6 as public holidays for Easter

The Ministry of the Interior Ghana has announced that Friday, April 3, and Monday, April 6, 2026, will be observed as statutory public holidays across the country.

In a statement issued on March 30, 2026, the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, explained that the dates mark Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively.

He stated that both days should be observed as public holidays nationwide.

The ministry urged the public to take note of the announcement and observe the holidays accordingly.

By: Jacob Aggrey