Council of State member clashes with EOCO over investigation involving him

A member of the Council of State, Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, has accused the Economic and Organised Crime Office of acting unlawfully in an ongoing investigation involving him and a company he founded.

In a statement issued on March 30, 2026, he indicated that the matter relates to a dispute involving JG Resources Ltd, which he said had already been settled by the High Court in Adentan on March 19, 2026.

According to him, the court ruled that EOCO had no mandate to investigate him and ordered the defreezing of accounts that had been frozen during the probe.

He argued that the case was a civil contractual matter and not a criminal issue.

Kwamigah-Atokple accused EOCO of ignoring the court’s decision and continuing with what he described as an unlawful investigation.

The Member of Council of State further alleged that the agency’s actions are reckless and could amount to contempt of court.

He criticised EOCO’s leadership under Raymond Archer, claiming the office has shifted its focus from lawful enforcement to media publicity that damages reputations.

Kwamigah-Atokple explained that the dispute involves a gold supply agreement between Sesi-Edem Company Limited and JG Resources Ltd, covering June 2025 to June 2026.

He stated that more than half of the gold had already been delivered and that the contract period had not yet expired.

According to him, his company was fully licensed, with approvals from relevant state institutions, and that this was confirmed in court.

He further accused EOCO of declaring him wanted without formally inviting him for questioning.

He maintained that his company had cooperated with the agency during earlier stages of the investigation by submitting documents and attending interviews.

Kwamigah-Atokple has therefore demanded a public apology and a withdrawal of EOCO’s statement within 12 hours.

He warned that he will take legal action to protect his reputation and uphold the authority of the court if the demands are not met.

By: Jacob Aggrey